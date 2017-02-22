Vetr Inc. Lowers Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) to Buy

Vetr downgraded shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning. Vetr currently has $44.08 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five Below from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $55.00 target price on shares of Five Below and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.85.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) opened at 39.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.61 and a 200-day moving average of $40.90. Five Below has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $52.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The company earned $199.50 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Five Below will post $1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Torch Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 2.4% in the third quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Five Below by 125.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Five Below by 72.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after buying an additional 48,659 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Five Below by 4.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 9.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 979,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,460,000 after buying an additional 81,249 shares during the period.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc is a specialty retailer offering a range of merchandise for teen and pre-teen customer. The Company offers an assortment of products, including select brands and licensed merchandise across a range of categories, including Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Crafts, Party, Candy and Now. The Company’s product groups include leisure, fashion and home, and party and snack.

