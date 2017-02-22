Vetr Inc. Downgrades Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) to Buy

Vetr downgraded shares of Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:CRM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Vetr currently has $91.31 target price on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRM. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Salesforce.com in a report on Friday, November 18th. Pacific Crest reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Salesforce.com in a report on Saturday, January 7th. Cowen and Company reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $98.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of Salesforce.com in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.67.

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) opened at 82.18 on Thursday. Salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $84.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.58 and a beta of 1.42.

This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/vetr-inc-downgrades-salesforce-com-inc-crm-to-buy.html.

In other Salesforce.com news, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $855,375.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 34,545,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,363,914,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Wojcicki purchased 1,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,985.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,968.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,052 shares of company stock worth $299,908 and sold 921,434 shares worth $68,820,459. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Salesforce.com by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,765,636 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,832,372,000 after buying an additional 1,756,272 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Salesforce.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 1,009,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $80,153,000 after buying an additional 10,367 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Salesforce.com by 17.7% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,096,940 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $87,108,000 after buying an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Salesforce.com by 4.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 962,662 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $68,667,000 after buying an additional 40,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at about $58,994,000. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. is a provider of enterprise cloud computing solutions, with a focus on customer relationship management (CRM). The Company’s Customer Success Platform, including sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, community management, analytics, application development, Internet of Things (IoT) integration and its professional cloud services, provide the next-generation platform of enterprise applications and services.

To view Vetr’s full report, visit Vetr’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce.com Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce.com Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.