Vernalis plc (NASDAQ:VNLPY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Vernalis Group plc is a research and development-stage pharmaceutical company based in Oxford, UK, which is developing drugs for the treatment of unmet medical needs such as cancer and inflammatory and infectious diseases. The main technology platform is inhibition of metalloenzymes which will be supplemented through the addition of externally-generated programs. “

Shares of Vernalis plc (NASDAQ:VNLPY) opened at 0.76 on Wednesday. Vernalis plc has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average is $0.97. The company’s market capitalization is $199.95 million.

This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/vernalis-plc-vnlpy-downgraded-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

About Vernalis plc

Vernalis plc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the research, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The Company operates through two segments: Commercial, which covers all areas relating to the commercial sale of pharmaceutical products, the manufacture and distribution directly related to that activity, and Research and Development, which includes all activities related to the research and development of pharmaceutical products for a range of medical disorders.

Receive News & Ratings for Vernalis plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vernalis plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.