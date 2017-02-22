Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in a report released on Thursday.

VZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a hold rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, December 16th. Vetr downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.38 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. Finally, Instinet reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.46.

Shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) opened at 49.43 on Thursday. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $46.01 and a 1-year high of $56.95. The firm has a market cap of $201.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.56 and its 200 day moving average is $50.87.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm earned $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.12 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 72.75% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post $3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.5775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 71.74%.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 12,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $603,133.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,058 shares in the company, valued at $775,119.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,743,437 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,601,925,000 after buying an additional 7,388,078 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,244.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,366,887 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $393,444,000 after buying an additional 6,818,838 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 256,735,733 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $14,336,123,000 after buying an additional 6,630,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,049,068 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,863,705,000 after buying an additional 5,406,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,966,112 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,557,638,000 after buying an additional 4,982,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc (Verizon) is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. The Company offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its wireless and wireline networks.

