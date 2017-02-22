V.F. Corporation (VFC) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $32.00 price objective on V.F. Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Vetr cut V.F. Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.67 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet cut V.F. Corporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank AG cut V.F. Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of V.F. Corporation in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. V.F. Corporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.85.

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) opened at 52.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.81. V.F. Corporation has a 12 month low of $48.05 and a 12 month high of $67.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.70.

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. V.F. Corporation had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 9.23%. V.F. Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Corporation will post $3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. V.F. Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

In other news, Director Robert J/Ny Hurst sold 23,200 shares of V.F. Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $1,298,272.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 222,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,633.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bedout Juan Ernesto De sold 6,000 shares of V.F. Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $337,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of V.F. Corporation by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in V.F. Corporation by 0.9% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in V.F. Corporation by 3.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in V.F. Corporation by 0.7% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 21,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in V.F. Corporation by 4.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

About V.F. Corporation

V.F. Corporation (VF) is engaged in the design, manufacturing, marketing and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. The Company’s segments include Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, Sportswear, Contemporary Brands and Other. The Company owns a portfolio of brands in the outerwear, footwear, denim, backpack, luggage, accessory, sportswear, occupational and performance apparel categories.

