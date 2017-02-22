US Foods Holding Corp’s (USFD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim restated their buy rating on shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NASDAQ:USFD) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

USFD has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating on shares of US Foods Holding Corp in a research report on Friday, January 13th. RBC Capital Markets began coverage on shares of US Foods Holding Corp in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods Holding Corp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of US Foods Holding Corp in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised shares of US Foods Holding Corp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.46.

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NASDAQ:USFD) opened at 27.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.83. US Foods Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $22.19 and a 12 month high of $27.91.

US Foods Holding Corp (NASDAQ:USFD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. US Foods Holding Corp’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp will post $1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Dubilier & Rice Fund V. Clayton sold 20,700,000 shares of US Foods Holding Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $538,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in US Foods Holding Corp by 162.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 194,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after buying an additional 120,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD raised its position in US Foods Holding Corp by 1,089.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 535,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,632,000 after buying an additional 490,067 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in US Foods Holding Corp during the second quarter worth $17,704,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in US Foods Holding Corp by 544.2% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 52,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in US Foods Holding Corp during the second quarter worth $12,120,000.

US Foods Holding Corp. is a holding company. The Company is a foodservice distributor in the United States. It conducts all of its operations through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc It markets and distributes fresh, frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the United States.

