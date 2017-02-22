Urban&Civic PLC (UANC) Insider Ian Barlow Buys 20,872 Shares

Urban&Civic PLC (LON:UANC) insider Ian Barlow purchased 20,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 238 ($2.97) per share, for a total transaction of £49,675.36 ($61,893.05).

Ian Barlow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 5th, Ian Barlow purchased 10,000 shares of Urban&Civic PLC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.62) per share, for a total transaction of £21,000 ($26,164.96).

Shares of Urban&Civic PLC (LON:UANC) opened at 235.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 222.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 218.10. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 336.80 million. Urban&Civic PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 183.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 270.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Urban&Civic PLC’s previous dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Separately, J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 315 ($3.92) price target on shares of Urban&Civic PLC in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Urban&Civic PLC Company Profile

Urban&Civic plc is engaged in property development and investment company. The Company’s two principal segments include strategic land and commercial property development. The strategic land segment includes serviced and unserviced land, consented and unconsented land, and mixed-use development and promotion sites.

