Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “We are impressed by Union Pacific's efforts to control costs. Lower costs also benefitted the company's fourth-quarter earnings per share. The bottom line not only surpassed expectations but also expanded significantly on a year-over-year basis. Operating ratio (operating expenses as a percentage of revenues) came in at 62% in the quarter compared with 63.2% a year ago. Apart from the earnings beat, the company's revenues topped expectations in the fourth quarter. The top line, however, declined on a year-over-year basis, mainly due to coal woes. Coal-related headwinds resulted in the shares of company underperforming the broader market in the last one year. Nonetheless, we are impressed by the company's efforts to reward investors. We are also impressed by the company's $3.1 billion 2017 capital plan. The plan complements the company's efforts to promote safety and enhance productivity.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Aegis boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific Corporation from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific Corporation in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific Corporation in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific Corporation from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.49.

Shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) opened at 109.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $89.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.35. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $77.07 and a 52-week high of $111.38.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The railroad operator reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Union Pacific Corporation had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business earned $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post $5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Union Pacific Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 47.64%.

In other Union Pacific Corporation news, EVP Eric L. Butler sold 23,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $2,434,398.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 232,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,402,537.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew H. Card, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total transaction of $438,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,453,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,598 shares of company stock worth $3,650,628. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,424,845 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $147,729,000 after buying an additional 391,079 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,713 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,499,299 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $155,447,000 after buying an additional 50,830 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific Corporation

Union Pacific Corporation operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company. Union Pacific Railroad Company links approximately 20 states in the western two-thirds of the country by rail, providing link in the supply chain. The Company’s business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products and intermodal.

