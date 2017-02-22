UBM Plc (UBM) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

UBM Plc (LON:UBM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UBM. Berenberg Bank cut UBM Plc to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 700 ($8.72) to GBX 675 ($8.41) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.97) price objective on shares of UBM Plc in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Numis Securities Ltd lifted their price objective on UBM Plc from GBX 705 ($8.78) to GBX 730 ($9.10) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 875 ($10.90) price objective on shares of UBM Plc in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Investec reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.72) price objective on shares of UBM Plc in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. UBM Plc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 735.76 ($9.17).

UBM Plc (LON:UBM) opened at 761.50 on Wednesday. UBM Plc has a one year low of GBX 514.00 and a one year high of GBX 777.50. The firm’s market cap is GBX 2.98 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 719.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 709.96.

In other news, insider John McConnell purchased 681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 697 ($8.68) per share, for a total transaction of £4,746.57 ($5,913.99). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 723 shares of company stock worth $504,729.

UBM Plc Company Profile

UBM plc is a business-to-business (B2B) event organizer. The Company provides products and services to a range of specialist professional and commercial communities. The Company operates through two segments, including Events, which organizes tradeshows and other live in person events that enable businesses to do business, transact, learn and network as part of a professional or commercial community, and Other Marketing Services, which includes Marketing Services-Online and Marketing Services-Print and offers a range of sector specific digital and print products, such as community Websites, digital directories and print publications.

