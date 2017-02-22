Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) opened at 63.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.17. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $55.72 and a 52-week high of $77.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.41 and its 200 day moving average is $67.80.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.33. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm earned $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post $5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

“Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/tyson-foods-inc-tsn-to-go-ex-dividend-on-february-27th.html.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Vetr cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 31st. RBC Capital Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Sunday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut shares of Tyson Foods to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.96.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc is a food company, which is engaged in offering chicken, beef and pork, as well as prepared foods. The Company offers food products under Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Sara Lee, Ball Park, Wright, Aidells and State Fair brands. The Company operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods.

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.