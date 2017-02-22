Tullow Oil Plc (NASDAQ:TUWOY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TUWOY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tullow Oil Plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) downgraded shares of Tullow Oil Plc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Tullow Oil Plc (NASDAQ:TUWOY) opened at 1.72 on Monday. Tullow Oil Plc has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.67. The company’s market capitalization is $3.14 billion.

This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/tullow-oil-plc-tuwoy-rating-increased-to-buy-at-jefferies-group-llc.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.