Tullow Oil plc (TLW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays PLC

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays PLC in a research note issued on Monday. They currently have a GBX 360 ($4.49) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 375 ($4.67). Barclays PLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TLW. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tullow Oil plc in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Numis Securities Ltd reduced their price target on shares of Tullow Oil plc from GBX 260 ($3.24) to GBX 250 ($3.11) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. AlphaValue reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 318 ($3.96) price target on shares of Tullow Oil plc in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. GMP Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Tullow Oil plc in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tullow Oil plc in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 257.45 ($3.21).

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) opened at 277.40 on Monday. Tullow Oil plc has a 1-year low of GBX 147.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 352.10. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 2.53 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 299.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 271.66.

In other Tullow Oil plc news, insider Paul McDade acquired 178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 253 ($3.15) per share, with a total value of £450.34 ($561.10).

About Tullow Oil plc

Tullow Oil plc is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company is focused on finding and monetizing oil in Africa and the Atlantic Margins. Its activities include targeted exploration and appraisal, selective development projects and growing its West Africa oil production.

