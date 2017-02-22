Trimble Navigation Ltd. (TRMB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Trimble Navigation Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRMB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several research firms recently commented on TRMB. Northcoast Research began coverage on Trimble Navigation in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Trimble Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Trimble Navigation from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Trimble Navigation from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Dougherty & Co lowered Trimble Navigation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of Trimble Navigation (NASDAQ:TRMB) opened at 31.46 on Friday. Trimble Navigation has a one year low of $22.44 and a one year high of $32.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.50 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.74.

Trimble Navigation (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $585.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.04 million. Trimble Navigation had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.60%. Trimble Navigation’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Trimble Navigation will post $1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble Navigation news, VP Chris Gibson sold 29,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $849,397.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulf J. Johansson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $1,577,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,953 shares in the company, valued at $976,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 488,463 shares of company stock worth $15,057,954. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Trimble Navigation by 17.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 4,429 shares during the period. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Trimble Navigation by 8.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 329,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,399,000 after buying an additional 24,388 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Trimble Navigation by 48.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 481,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,740,000 after buying an additional 157,220 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Trimble Navigation by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 1,685,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,151,000 after buying an additional 23,248 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble Navigation by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 189,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble Navigation

Trimble Inc, formerly Trimble Navigation Limited, provides technology solutions for professionals and field mobile workers. The Company has four segments: Engineering and Construction, Field Solutions, Mobile Solutions and Advanced Devices. The Engineering and Construction segment serves customers working in engineering and construction, among others.

