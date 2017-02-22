Travelport Worldwide Limited (TVPT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Travelport Worldwide Limited (NYSE:TVPT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Travelport Worldwide Limited had a net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 41.10%. The company had revenue of $545.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Travelport Worldwide Limited updated its FY17 guidance to $1.29-1.37 EPS.

Shares of Travelport Worldwide Limited (NYSE:TVPT) opened at 13.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $14.03. Travelport Worldwide Limited has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $15.15.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Travelport Worldwide Limited from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Travelport Worldwide Limited by 1.8% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelport Worldwide Limited by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 172,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelport Worldwide Limited by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelport Worldwide Limited by 11.5% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Travelport Worldwide Limited by 9.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Travelport Worldwide Limited

Travelport Worldwide Limited provides a travel commerce platform, which offers distribution, technology, payment and other solutions for travel and tourism industry. The Company connects travel providers, such as airlines and hotel chains with online and offline travel agencies and other travel buyers in its business-to-business (B2B) travel commerce platform.

