Traders Buy Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) on Weakness Following Insider Selling

Investors purchased shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on weakness during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. $680.71 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $580.59 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $100.12 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Amazon.com had the 5th highest net in-flow for the day. Amazon.com traded down ($0.83) for the day and closed at $855.61Specifically, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.15, for a total value of $3,751,363.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,601,333.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $501,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,146,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,983 shares of company stock valued at $4,680,414. 17.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $975.00 price objective (up previously from $870.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $995.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $950.00 to $920.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $960.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $936.77.

The company has a market capitalization of $408.27 billion, a PE ratio of 174.61 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $820.13 and its 200-day moving average is $790.96.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. The company earned $43.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 13.87%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post $7.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.1% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3,000.0% in the third quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 75.2% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 215 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc offers a range of products and services through its Websites. The Company’s products include merchandise and content that it purchases for resale from vendors and those offered by third-party sellers. The Company has three segments: North America, International and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

