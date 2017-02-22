Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on March 14th

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) opened at 72.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.24. Tractor Supply Company has a 52 week low of $61.50 and a 52 week high of $97.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.47 and a 200 day moving average of $73.82.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. The business earned $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Tractor Supply Company had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply Company will post $3.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tractor Supply Company news, CFO Anthony F. Crudele sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $2,292,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,521,962.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 1,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $102,979.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,783 shares in the company, valued at $3,992,585.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply Company in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tractor Supply Company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tractor Supply Company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tractor Supply Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Tractor Supply Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company is an operator of rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The Company operates in the retail sale of products that support the rural lifestyle segment. The Company focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses.

