Todd Kreter Sells 50,000 Shares of Iteris, Inc. (ITI) Stock

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) insider Todd Kreter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $261,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,863 shares in the company, valued at $297,393.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) opened at 5.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $162.81 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average is $3.82. Iteris, Inc. has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $5.61.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 million. Iteris had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. Equities analysts expect that Iteris, Inc. will post ($0.08) EPS for the current year.

ITI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Iteris in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iteris during the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iteris during the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Benchmark Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Iteris during the third quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Iteris by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 649,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 48,900 shares during the period. 20.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc is a provider of information solutions for both the traffic management and global agribusiness markets. The Company operates through three segments: Roadway Sensors, Transportation Systems and Performance Analytics. The Roadway Sensors segment provides various vehicle detection and information systems and products for traffic intersection control, incident detection and roadway traffic data collection applications.

