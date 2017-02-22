Tilly's Inc (TLYS) Major Shareholder Tilly Levine Sells 20,000 Shares

Tilly's Inc (NASDAQ:TLYS) major shareholder Tilly Levine sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $219,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tilly Levine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 15th, Tilly Levine sold 10,000 shares of Tilly's stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $118,900.00.

On Tuesday, January 31st, Tilly Levine sold 20,000 shares of Tilly's stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $250,000.00.

On Friday, January 20th, Tilly Levine sold 20,000 shares of Tilly's stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $245,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Tilly Levine sold 10,000 shares of Tilly's stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $130,400.00.

On Thursday, January 5th, Tilly Levine sold 30,000 shares of Tilly's stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $402,600.00.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Tilly Levine sold 30,000 shares of Tilly's stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $408,900.00.

On Friday, December 16th, Tilly Levine sold 10,000 shares of Tilly's stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $140,000.00.

On Friday, December 9th, Tilly Levine sold 250,000 shares of Tilly's stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $3,595,000.00.

Shares of Tilly's Inc (NASDAQ:TLYS) opened at 11.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.35 million and a P/E ratio of 39.18. Tilly's Inc has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $15.29.

Tilly's (NASDAQ:TLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $152.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143 million. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tilly's Inc will post $0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilly's from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 4th. Roth Capital set a $15.00 target price on Tilly's and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Tilly's in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $11.00 price objective on Tilly's and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Tilly's in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLYS. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Tilly's by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 21,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new position in Tilly's during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,488,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Tilly's by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 246,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 61,878 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tilly's during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,417,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Tilly's by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 134,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares during the period.

Tilly's Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc is a destination specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear and accessories for young men, young women, boys and girls. The Company offers an unparalleled selection of relevant brands, styles, colors, sizes and price points. The Company’s apparel merchandise includes branded, fashion and styles for tops, outerwear, bottoms and dresses.

