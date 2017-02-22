FinnCap reiterated their buy rating on shares of The Parkmead Group plc (LON:PMG) in a report published on Friday morning. They currently have a GBX 81 ($1.01) target price on the stock.

Separately, Panmure Gordon reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.31) price objective on shares of The Parkmead Group plc in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

The Parkmead Group plc (LON:PMG) opened at 50.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 61.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 56.60. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 49.96 million. The Parkmead Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 39.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 72.19.

“The Parkmead Group plc (PMG) Earns “Buy” Rating from FinnCap” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/the-parkmead-group-plc-pmg-earns-buy-rating-from-finncap.html.

The Parkmead Group plc Company Profile

Parkmead Group plc is an upstream oil and gas company. The Company is an independent oil and gas, exploration and production company. The Company operates through two segments: oil and gas exploration and production segment, which invests in oil and gas exploration and production assets, and energy economics segment, which provides energy sector economics, valuation and benchmarking, advising on energy policies and fiscal matters, undertaking economic evaluations, supply benchmarking services and training.

