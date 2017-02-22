The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $70.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. The Hackett Group updated its Q1 guidance to $0.22-0.24 EPS.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) opened at 17.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $487.69 million, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.66. The Hackett Group has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $18.35.

“The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/the-hackett-group-inc-hckt-posts-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-02-eps.html.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCKT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in The Hackett Group during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Walleye Trading LLC increased its position in The Hackett Group by 142.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Hackett Group by 404.8% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc is an advisory and technology consulting company. The Company’s services include business transformation, enterprise performance management, working capital management and global business services. The Company is engaged in providing business and technology consulting services.

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.