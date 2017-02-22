The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $19.75 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.20 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned The Hackett Group an industry rank of 194 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) opened at 17.08 on Friday. The Hackett Group has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $18.35. The company has a market cap of $487.69 million, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.66.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $70.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post $0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCKT. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Hackett Group by 168.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 79,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 49,634 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in The Hackett Group by 30.3% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 72,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Wall Street Associates boosted its position in The Hackett Group by 27.5% in the second quarter. Wall Street Associates now owns 127,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its position in The Hackett Group by 142.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Hackett Group during the second quarter valued at $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc is an advisory and technology consulting company. The Company’s services include business transformation, enterprise performance management, working capital management and global business services. The Company is engaged in providing business and technology consulting services.

