The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DSGX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning. They currently have $24.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Descartes Systems Group Inc. a leading provider of software-as-a-service logistics solutions. It is delivering results across the globe today for organizations that operate logistics-intensive businesses. Descartes’ logistics management solutions combine a multi-modal network, the Descartes Global Logistics Network, with component-based ‘nano’ sized applications to provide messaging services between logistics trading partners, book-to-bill services for contract carriers and private fleet management services for organizations of all sizes. These solutions and services help Descartes’ customers reduce administrative costs, billing cycles, fleet size, contract carrier costs, and mileage driven and improve pick up and delivery reliability. Descartes Systems Group Inc. is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DSGX. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. CIBC raised The Descartes Systems Group from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Sunday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.89.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) opened at 22.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.67 and a beta of 0.61. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $22.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.31.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $51.50 million for the quarter. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 11.63%. Analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $558,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 36,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 22,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

Descartes Systems Group Inc (Descartes) is a global provider of federated network and global logistics technology solutions that help its customers make and receive shipments and manage related resources. The Company’s network-based solutions, which primarily consist of services and software, connect people to their trading partners and enable business document exchange (bookings, bills of lading, status messages); regulatory compliance and customs filing; route and resource planning, execution and monitoring; access and leverage global trade and restricted party data; inventory and asset visibility; rate and transportation management, and warehouse operations.

