The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (CHEF) Releases FY17 Earnings Guidance

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.34-0.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25-1.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) opened at 15.90 on Wednesday. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $20.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.38. The company has a market capitalization of $417.44 million, a P/E ratio of 757.14 and a beta of 1.31.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $342.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post $0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.50.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc is a distributor of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The Company operates through food product distribution segment, which is concentrated on the East and West Coasts of the United States. It is focused on serving the specific needs of chefs owning and/or operating some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores in the United States and Canada.

