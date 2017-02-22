Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA) Cut to Buy at Vetr Inc.

Vetr lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday. They currently have $40.48 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a hold rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. RBC Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.81.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) opened at 36.65 on Thursday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $31.90 and a 1-year high of $59.35. The company has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 523.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.43 and its 200-day moving average is $41.86.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post $4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s payout ratio is 1,657.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 21.7% in the second quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 37.6% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.7% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 139.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is a global pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, producing and marketing generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines. The Company operates through two segments: Generic medicines and Specialty medicines. It has a global portfolio of approximately 1,000 molecules.

