TerraForm Global, Inc. (GLBL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TerraForm Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLBL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Avondale Partners raised TerraForm Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TerraForm Global in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TerraForm Global during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in TerraForm Global by 122.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 25,004 shares in the last quarter. Airain ltd bought a new position in TerraForm Global during the third quarter worth $251,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in TerraForm Global during the third quarter worth $441,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in TerraForm Global by 38.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 40,900 shares in the last quarter. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/terraform-global-inc-glbl-receives-consensus-rating-of-buy-from-brokerages.html.

Shares of TerraForm Global (NASDAQ:GLBL) opened at 4.60 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $520.85 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.93. TerraForm Global has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $4.80.

TerraForm Global Company Profile

TerraForm Global, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a diversified renewable energy company that owns contracted solar and wind power plants. The Company operates through two segments: Solar Energy and Wind Energy. The segments include the Company’s entire portfolio of power plants. The Company’s portfolio consisted of solar and wind power plants located in Brazil, China, India, Malaysia, South Africa, Thailand and Uruguay with an aggregate net capacity of 916.4 megawatts (MW) as of October 31, 2016.

Receive News & Ratings for TerraForm Global Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerraForm Global Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.