TD Securities Reiterates C$26.00 Price Target for Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS)

TD Securities set a C$26.00 target price on Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) opened at 25.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.73 and its 200 day moving average is $23.19. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $27.99. The stock’s market capitalization is $3914.10 billion.

This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze

