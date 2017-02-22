TD Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Norbord Inc (TSE:NBD) in a research note released on Thursday. They currently have a C$5.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of Norbord in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

“TD Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Norbord Inc (NBD)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/td-securities-reiterates-buy-rating-for-norbord-inc-nbd.html.

Norbord Company Profile

Norbord Inc is a manufacturer of wood-based panels. The Company is engaged in producing oriented strand board (OSB) with annual capacity of approximately eight billion square feet (Bsf) (3/8-inch basis). The Company’s geographic segments include North America and Europe. In North America, the Company owns approximately 10 OSB production facilities located in the Southern region of the United States, Western Canada, Quebec, Ontario and Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Norbord Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norbord Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.