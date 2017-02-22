TD Securities restated their hold rating on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (TSE:VRX) (NYSE:VRX) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a C$18.50 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VRX. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$46.50 price objective on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl (TSE:VRX) opened at 21.60 on Friday. Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl has a 12-month low of $17.19 and a 12-month high of $117.03. The company’s market capitalization is $7.51 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day moving average of $26.64.

This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/td-securities-reaffirms-hold-rating-for-valeant-pharmaceuticals-intl-inc-vrx.html.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Company Profile

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The Company is engaged in developing and marketing a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, and medical devices (contact lenses, intraocular lenses, ophthalmic surgical equipment, and aesthetics devices).

Receive News & Ratings for Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.