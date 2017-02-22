TD Securities reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of TFI International Inc (TSE:TFII) in a research note published on Friday morning. TD Securities currently has a C$38.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TFII. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. RBC Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of TFI International (TSE:TFII) opened at 33.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.73 and its 200 day moving average is $30.97. TFI International has a 12 month low of $32.14 and a 12 month high of $35.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.13.

This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/td-securities-reaffirms-hold-rating-for-tfi-international-inc-tfii.html.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, formerly TransForce Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in transportation and logistics services. Its segments include Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, Logistics and Corporate. The Package and Courier segment comprises pickup, transport and delivery of items across North America.

