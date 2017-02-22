TD Securities Raises TransCanada Co. (TRP) Price Target to C$75.00

TransCanada Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research note released on Friday. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TRP. Scotiabank reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$69.00 price objective on shares of TransCanada in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$72.00 price objective on shares of TransCanada in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. CSFB reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$70.00 price objective on shares of TransCanada in a research note on Friday, November 18th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of TransCanada from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of TransCanada from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TransCanada has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$66.10.

Shares of TransCanada (TSE:TRP) opened at 62.14 on Friday. TransCanada has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $65.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.88 and a 200 day moving average of $61.13. The company has a market cap of $53.69 billion and a PE ratio of 388.38.

TransCanada Company Profile

TransCanada Corp (TransCanada) is an energy infrastructure company. The Company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines and Energy. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of the Company’s investments in approximately 67,300 kilometers (km) (approximately 41,900 miles) of regulated natural gas pipelines and over 250 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of regulated natural gas storage facilities.

