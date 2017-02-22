TD Securities Boosts Morguard North American Residential REIT (MRG.UN) Price Target to C$16.50

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. RBC Capital Markets set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Morguard North American Residential REIT Company Profile

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canada-based unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust owns multi-suite residential rental properties in Canada and the United States. Its investment objectives are to generate stable and growing cash distributions to unitholders on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of the its assets and maximize long-term value of the units through active asset and property management, and to expand its asset base and increase Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) per unit primarily through acquisitions and improvement of its properties through capital expenditures.

