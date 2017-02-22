Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CSFB restated an underperform rating and set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. CIBC raised their price target on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$54.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$56.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$51.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$57.73.

Shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) opened at 57.99 on Friday. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. has a one year low of $35.39 and a one year high of $59.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.77 and its 200 day moving average is $51.91. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.17.

“TD Securities Boosts Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (IAG) Price Target to C$63.00” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/td-securities-boosts-industrial-alliance-insur-fin-ser-iag-price-target-to-c63-00.html.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. Company Profile

