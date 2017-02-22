TD Securities Boosts H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (HR.UN) Price Target to C$25.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HR.UN. Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating and set a C$24.75 price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. RBC Capital Markets raised their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. cut their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$25.22.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (the REIT) is a Canada-based open-ended investment trust. The objectives of the REIT are to provide holders of REIT Units with stable and growing cash distributions, generated by revenue it derives from investments in income-producing real estate properties, and maximize REIT Unit value through the ongoing active management of the REIT’s assets, acquisition of additional properties and the development and construction of projects, which are pre-leased to creditworthy tenants.

