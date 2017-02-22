Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Thursday. Morgan Stanley currently has $71.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TCO. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Taubman Centers in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Taubman Centers in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Taubman Centers in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taubman Centers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.13.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) opened at 68.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.31 and its 200-day moving average is $73.55. Taubman Centers has a 52-week low of $66.96 and a 52-week high of $81.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 0.57.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $166.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.88 million. Taubman Centers had a net margin of 18.48% and a negative return on equity of 618.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Taubman Centers will post $1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $174,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,182.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,524,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,845,000 after buying an additional 106,502 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 0.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,066,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,312,000 after buying an additional 8,606 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,900,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,530,000 after buying an additional 506,061 shares during the last quarter. AEW Capital Management L P boosted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 6.9% in the third quarter. AEW Capital Management L P now owns 1,574,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,123,000 after buying an additional 102,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 12.3% in the third quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,572,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,982,000 after buying an additional 171,894 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s segment is focused on owning, developing and managing regional shopping centers. The Taubman Realty Group Limited Partnership (TRG) is a partnership subsidiary of the Company that owns direct or indirect interests in all of its real estate properties.

