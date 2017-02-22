Tallgrass Energy Partners, LP (TEP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by RBC Capital Markets

RBC Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:TEP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tallgrass Energy Partners, from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.50.

Tallgrass Energy Partners, (NYSE:TEP) opened at 54.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.00. Tallgrass Energy Partners, has a 12 month low of $29.13 and a 12 month high of $55.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This is a positive change from Tallgrass Energy Partners,’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Tallgrass Energy Partners,’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners, during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners, during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners, by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners, by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners, by 1.5% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tallgrass Energy Partners, Company Profile

Tallgrass Energy Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets in North America. The Company operates through three segments: Crude Oil Transportation & Logistics, which includes the ownership and operation of a crude oil pipeline system; Natural Gas Transportation & Logistics, which includes the ownership and operation of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)-regulated interstate natural gas pipelines and integrated natural gas storage facilities, and Processing & Logistics, which includes the ownership and operation of natural gas processing, treating and fractionation facilities, the provision of water business services primarily to the oil and gas exploration and production industry and the transportation of natural gas liquid (NGLs).

