Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNDX) Receives $25.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.40.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $25.00 target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) opened at 11.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.20. The company’s market cap is $214.68 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $18.03.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 56,228 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $2,521,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $305,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Syndax) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of combination therapies in multiple cancer indications. The Company’s product candidate, entinostat, which was granted Breakthrough Therapy designation by the FDA following positive results from its Phase IIb clinical trial, ENCORE 301, is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical trial for advanced hormone receptor positive breast cancer.

