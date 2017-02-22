Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $354.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.08 million. Superior Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 17.51% and a negative net margin of 55.65%.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) opened at 16.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.93. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.52 billion. Superior Energy Services has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $19.83.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group LLC lowered Superior Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Superior Energy Services from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on Superior Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Superior Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Superior Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.58.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Superior Energy Services by 0.3% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Superior Energy Services by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Superior Energy Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its stake in Superior Energy Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Superior Energy Services by 2.3% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 13,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

