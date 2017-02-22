Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Vetr Inc.

Vetr downgraded shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Vetr currently has $6.42 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RUN. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays PLC upgraded Sunrun from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America Corp cut Sunrun from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunrun from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Sunrun from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sunrun presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.95.

Shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) opened at 6.02 on Thursday. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $8.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average is $5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.97 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of -0.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sunrun by 7.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 456,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 32,806 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 13.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 23.2% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 4,021,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,295,000 after buying an additional 757,199 shares in the last quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 426.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 27,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc (Sunrun) is engaged in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems (Projects) in the United States. The Company is engaged in providing solar energy services and products to its customers. Sunrun has over 111,000 customers across 15 states, as well as the District of Columbia.

