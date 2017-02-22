SunPower Corporation (SPWR) Downgraded by Vetr Inc.

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They presently have a $9.59 price target on the stock. Vetr‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of SunPower Corporation in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. raised SunPower Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of SunPower Corporation in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SunPower Corporation in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SunPower Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.18.

Shares of SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) traded up 8.75% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.58. The company had a trading volume of 9,068,073 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $1.19 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average of $8.03. SunPower Corporation has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $25.29.

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.19. SunPower Corporation had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SunPower Corporation will post ($0.73) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SunPower Corporation news, insider Howard Wenger acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 215,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,703.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in SunPower Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in SunPower Corporation by 28.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in SunPower Corporation by 25.8% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in SunPower Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its position in SunPower Corporation by 2.1% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 18,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower Corporation

SunPower Corporation is a global energy company. The Company provides solar technology to residential, commercial and utility customers worldwide. The Company operates through three segments: Residential Segment, Commercial Segment and Power Plant Segment. The Company designs, manufactures, and sells rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems under construction and development agreements.

