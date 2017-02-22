Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. upgraded shares of SunPower Co. (NDAQ:SPWR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Shares of SunPower (NDAQ:SPWR) opened at 8.58 on Thursday. The company’s market capitalization is $1.19 billion. SunPower has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $25.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average of $8.03.

This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/sunpower-co-spwr-upgraded-at-oppenheimer-holdings-inc.html.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation is a global energy company. The Company provides solar technology to residential, commercial and utility customers worldwide. The Company operates through three segments: Residential Segment, Commercial Segment and Power Plant Segment. The Company designs, manufactures, and sells rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems under construction and development agreements.

