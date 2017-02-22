Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.71.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLF. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. RBC Capital Markets cut Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank cut Sun Life Financial from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Argus cut Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 31st.

“Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/sun-life-financial-inc-slf-receives-average-rating-of-hold-from-analysts.html.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) opened at 37.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.74. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $40.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.321 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.48%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc is the holding company of Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada. The Company is a financial services organization providing a range of protection and wealth products and services. It operates in five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada (SLF Canada), Sun Life Financial United States (SLF U.S.), Sun Life Financial Asset Management (SLF Asset Management), Sun Life Financial Asia (SLF Asia) and Corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.