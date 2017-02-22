Summit Research Raises Shopify Inc. (SHOP) Price Target to $69.00

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SH) had its price target hoisted by Summit Research from $48.00 to $69.00 in a research report report published on Thursday. Summit Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SHOP. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Citigroup Inc. started coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a market perform rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital set a $49.00 price target on Shopify and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.57.

Shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) opened at 63.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.29. Shopify has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $63.93. The firm’s market cap is $5.66 billion.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 138.8% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 272,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after buying an additional 158,166 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Shopify by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 317,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,631,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Shopify during the third quarter valued at about $10,427,000. Hitchwood Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Shopify during the third quarter valued at about $13,091,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 154.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 335,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,355,000 after buying an additional 203,450 shares during the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the offering cloud-based, multi-channel commerce platform. The Company’s platform is designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Using a single interface, the Company’s merchants can design, set up and manage their business across multiple sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts and physical retail locations.

