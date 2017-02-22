Subsea 7 SA (SUBCY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Subsea 7 SA (NASDAQ:SUBCY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on SUBCY. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded Subsea 7 SA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Subsea 7 SA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. cut Subsea 7 SA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of Subsea 7 SA (NASDAQ:SUBCY) opened at 14.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 502.86. Subsea 7 SA has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $14.23.

Subsea 7 SA Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA is a provider of seabed-to-surface engineering, construction and offshore installation services to the energy industry. The Company’s operating segments include Northern Hemisphere and Life of Field, Southern Hemisphere and Global Projects, and Corporate. The Company provides products and services for subsea field development, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of these facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

