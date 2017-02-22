Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Sturm, Ruger & Company had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The business had revenue of $161.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.40 million.

Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company (NYSE:RGR) traded up 2.03% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.30. 381,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Sturm, Ruger & Company has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $78.09. The stock has a market cap of $954.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.14 and its 200-day moving average is $55.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Sturm, Ruger & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 37.79%.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company news, VP Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

“Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/sturm-ruger-company-inc-rgr-announces-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-19-eps.html.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RGR shares. Forward View lowered shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sturm, Ruger & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Sturm, Ruger & Company Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc and subsidiary, is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of firearms to domestic customers. The Company operates through two segments: firearms and castings. The firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols and revolvers to a range of federally licensed, independent wholesale distributors located in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.