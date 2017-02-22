Stuart J. Bridges Acquires 30,000 Shares of NEX Group PLC (NXG) Stock

NEX Group PLC (LON:NXG) insider Stuart J. Bridges bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 548 ($6.83) per share, with a total value of £164,400 ($204,834.29).

Shares of NEX Group PLC (LON:NXG) opened at 550.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 539.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 490.91. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 2.04 billion. NEX Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 361.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 582.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 615 ($7.66) target price on shares of NEX Group PLC in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 620 ($7.72) target price on shares of NEX Group PLC in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.23) target price on shares of NEX Group PLC in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Liberum Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of NEX Group PLC in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NEX Group PLC in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 578.33 ($7.21).

NEX Group PLC Company Profile

NEX GROUP PLC is a technology-based service company. The Company is engaged in electronic trading business, offering a diverse portfolio of products and services in the over-the-counter (OTC) markets. The Company’s segments include NEX Markets, which includes EBS BrokerTec and NEX Exchange (formerly the ICAP Securities and Derivatives Exchange (ISDX)); NEX Optimisation, which includes PTRI and Euclid Opportunities, and Group, which includes all residual income from shipping (forward revenue), and central costs not attributable to the business units.

