Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed their strong-buy rating on shares of Strad Energy Services Ltd (TSE:SDY) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a C$2.65 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Strad Energy Services (TSE:SDY) opened at 1.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.64. Strad Energy Services has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $1.95. The firm’s market capitalization is $87.08 million.

“Strad Energy Services’ (SDY) “Strong-Buy” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James Financial, Inc.” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/strad-energy-services-sdy-strong-buy-rating-reiterated-at-raymond-james-financial-inc.html.

About Strad Energy Services

Strad Energy Services Ltd. is engaged in providing a range of well-site and energy infrastructure solutions, including Surface Equipment, Environmental and Access Matting, Solids Control and Waste Management, EcoPond (frac-water storage), Drill Pipe and Matting Manufacturing. Its commodity exposure includes conventional and unconventional oil, liquids rich natural gas, and dry natural gas, as well as exposure to Energy Infrastructure projects related to oil sands, pipelines and power transmission.

