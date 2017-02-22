Brave Bison Group PLC (LON:BBSN) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Stockdale Securities from GBX 9 ($0.11) to GBX 4 ($0.05) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stockdale Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 207.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Brave Bison Group PLC (LON:BBSN) opened at 1.375 on Monday. Brave Bison Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1.31 and a 52 week high of GBX 5.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.08. The firm’s market cap is GBX 7.83 million.

This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/22/stockdale-securities-lowers-brave-bison-group-plc-bbsn-price-target-to-gbx-4.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Brave Bison Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brave Bison Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.