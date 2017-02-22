Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning. They currently have $45.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $64.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Jefferies Group LLC downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) opened at 49.47 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $67.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.99 and its 200-day moving average is $55.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 353.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $2.29. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post $2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Charles Z. Fedak sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $258,667.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,773.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orinda Asset Management LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 45.8% in the third quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc offers Medicaid-related solutions for low-income families and individuals, and assists government agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program. The Company operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions and Other. Its Health Plans segment consists of health plans in approximately 10 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, and its direct delivery business.

