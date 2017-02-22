Stellar Diamonds PLC (STEL) Rating Reiterated by Beaufort Securities

Stellar Diamonds PLC (LON:STEL)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reissued by Beaufort Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

About Stellar Diamonds PLC

Stellar Diamonds plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of diamond properties in the West African countries of Sierra Leone and Guinea. The Company’s segments include Mandala/Bomboko (Guinea); Kono (Sierra Leone); Tongo (Sierra Leone); Droujba (Guinea); Baoule (Guinea), and Corporate and other activities.

