State National Companies, Inc. (SNC) Receives $26.00 Average PT from Analysts

State National Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded State National Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 25th. TheStreet upgraded State National Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on State National Companies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised State National Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in State National Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in State National Companies by 28,387.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 44,569 shares in the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC boosted its position in State National Companies by 44.0% in the second quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 420,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after buying an additional 128,458 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in State National Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in State National Companies by 47.6% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 48,830 shares in the last quarter. 51.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

State National Companies (NASDAQ:SNC) opened at 12.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $544.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average of $12.11. State National Companies has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $14.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. State National Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

About State National Companies

State National Companies, Inc is a specialty provider of property and casualty insurance. The Company’s segments include Program Services, Lender Services and Corporate. In the Program Services segment, the Company operates an issuing carrier (fronting) business that provides insurance capacity access to the United States property and casualty insurance markets.

